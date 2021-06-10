Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.34. 7,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,598. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

