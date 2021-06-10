CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) Plans $0.60 Final Dividend

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.98.

CIMIC Group Company Profile

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

