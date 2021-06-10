CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) Plans $0.60 Final Dividend

CIMIC Group Limited (ASX:CIM) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.98.
CIMIC Group Company Profile
