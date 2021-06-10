Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.81

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.72, with a volume of 90759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,741,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,913,000 after buying an additional 42,654 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

