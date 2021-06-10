Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Up to $11.18

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.18, but opened at $11.67. Clene shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 3,687 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLNN. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a current ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Clene during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

