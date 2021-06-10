CloakCoin Price Down 13.8% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001815 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $39,194.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001062 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00047779 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,657,886 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

