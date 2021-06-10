Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 664,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 32,238,418 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $10,322,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

