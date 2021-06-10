CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

CCMP stock opened at $153.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.52 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

