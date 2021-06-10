Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price objective boosted by Moffett Nathanson from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CCOI opened at $75.96 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.53%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,332 shares of company stock worth $1,394,092. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,982,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 705.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $5,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

