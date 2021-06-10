Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of CHRS opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

