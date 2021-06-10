Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.42.

NYSE:CL opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.73. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

