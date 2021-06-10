Colliers Securities Comments on GigCapital2, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIX)

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GigCapital2 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for GigCapital2’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on GigCapital2 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIX opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. GigCapital2 has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in GigCapital2 in the first quarter valued at $11,743,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its position in GigCapital2 by 233.3% in the first quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in GigCapital2 in the first quarter valued at $4,012,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital2 in the first quarter valued at $3,609,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in GigCapital2 in the first quarter valued at $3,484,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital2 Company Profile

GigCapital2, Inc is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

