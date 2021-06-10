Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.95 Million

Brokerages expect Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) to announce $25.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.30 million. Colony Credit Real Estate posted sales of $24.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year sales of $109.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $120.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colony Credit Real Estate.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,208,000 after purchasing an additional 233,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 143,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $8,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 162.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 974,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 603,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 6.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 628,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

CLNC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. 2,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

