Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.63

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 19003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

