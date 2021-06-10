Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 729 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.64. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $57.10.

