Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,335,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $5,246,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of FCG opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

