Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RH by 1,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $611.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. RH has a one year low of $226.82 and a one year high of $733.05. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.75. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.75.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

