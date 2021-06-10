Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVF stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $9.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

