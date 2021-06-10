Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock opened at $71.28 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $71.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78.

