Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,220,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 46,457.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,042,887 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $56,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,075,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 463,599 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TRIP. Truist Financial increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

