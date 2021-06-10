Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,579 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

