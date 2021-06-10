Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CEVA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,279,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 29,492 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in CEVA by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.14, a P/E/G ratio of 144.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

