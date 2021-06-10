Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

CYH opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

