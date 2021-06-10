Comparing GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) & Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

GSX Techedu has a beta of -1.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GSX Techedu and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05% Perdoceo Education 17.99% 21.59% 16.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSX Techedu and Perdoceo Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $1.09 billion 3.62 -$32.72 million ($0.89) -17.42 Perdoceo Education $687.31 million 1.29 $124.26 million $1.56 8.07

Perdoceo Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GSX Techedu. GSX Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perdoceo Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GSX Techedu and Perdoceo Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 0 2 0 0 2.00 Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

GSX Techedu presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 59.68%. Perdoceo Education has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.86%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than Perdoceo Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of GSX Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats GSX Techedu on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences. It also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and mobile application and two-way messaging platform. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 42,700 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.