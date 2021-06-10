Comparing Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scully Royalty and Summit State Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scully Royalty $44.37 million 3.94 $280,000.00 N/A N/A Summit State Bank $40.87 million 2.29 $10.52 million N/A N/A

Summit State Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scully Royalty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scully Royalty and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A Summit State Bank 27.35% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scully Royalty and Summit State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scully Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 508.90%. Given Scully Royalty’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Scully Royalty is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Summary

Scully Royalty beats Summit State Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production offices in Roseville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

