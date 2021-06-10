Conceal Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $34,054.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,893.74 or 1.00205101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00035753 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.91 or 0.00920499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00366457 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00462795 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00070571 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003834 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,105,613 coins and its circulating supply is 11,671,446 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

