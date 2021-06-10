Conflux Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.69 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $283.97 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 841,922,155 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

