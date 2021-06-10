Connectome (CNTM) Market Capitalization Tops $198,668.57

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Connectome has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. Connectome has a market cap of $198,668.57 and $753,163.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.01 or 0.00841604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00089169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.48 or 0.08373730 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

