Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.47

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and traded as high as $21.10. Contango Ore shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska.

