Contrasting Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $300.57 million 7.28 $115.71 million $1.52 12.53 DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 7.34 -$394.38 million ($0.42) -24.90

Columbia Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Columbia Property Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 DiamondRock Hospitality 2 4 4 0 2.20

Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $16.88, indicating a potential downside of 11.42%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus price target of $8.48, indicating a potential downside of 18.98%. Given Columbia Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Columbia Property Trust is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust 38.07% 4.16% 2.60% DiamondRock Hospitality -262.15% -30.71% -16.54%

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Property Trust beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

