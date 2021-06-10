Contrasting Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) & American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Methanex alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Methanex and American Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methanex 2 4 6 0 2.33 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Methanex presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.25%. Given Methanex’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Methanex is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Methanex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Methanex and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methanex -2.55% -3.20% -0.85% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Methanex and American Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methanex $2.65 billion 1.04 -$156.68 million ($1.62) -22.40 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Methanex.

Volatility and Risk

Methanex has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Methanex beats American Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.