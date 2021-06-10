Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 15th

Corner Growth Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:COOLU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 15th. Corner Growth Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:COOLU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOLU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,225,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

