Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 381,685 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Guardian Point Capital LP raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $19.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

