Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of CNR opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

