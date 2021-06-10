Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.
Shares of CNR opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $19.73.
Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.
