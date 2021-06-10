Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Coty from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a focus list rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.78.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

