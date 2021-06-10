Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a focus list rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,408,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,174,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.49. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

