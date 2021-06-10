Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $681 million-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.57 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.070–0.050 EPS.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $305.21.

Coupa Software stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.39. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

