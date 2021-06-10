Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $254.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $272.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.21.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

