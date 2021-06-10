Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.21.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.39. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 22.7% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.