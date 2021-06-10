CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $86.89. CRA International shares last traded at $85.32, with a volume of 14,200 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $624.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

