Credit Suisse Group Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$149.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$149.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$152.12.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$144.40 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$89.42 and a 52 week high of C$146.05. The stock has a market cap of C$64.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In other news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total transaction of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,243 shares of company stock worth $12,085,522.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

