Credit Suisse Group Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $75.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.94.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $66.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $132,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.