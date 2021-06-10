Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $193.00 Price Target for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.96. The stock has a market cap of $436.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 68.5% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 171.4% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

