Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Crescent Point Energy worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,901 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,570 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,732,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 599,094 shares in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPG opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

