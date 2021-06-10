Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NYSE CPG opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,802 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 249,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,901 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

