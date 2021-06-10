Critical Comparison: Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) & Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Recovery and Desktop Metal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $118.99 million 9.67 $26.39 million $0.50 40.30 Desktop Metal $16.47 million 199.92 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -23.63

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 25.82% 20.30% 17.24% Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33%

Risk & Volatility

Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Energy Recovery and Desktop Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 1 2 0 2.67 Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25

Energy Recovery currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.35%. Desktop Metal has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.75%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Energy Recovery.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Desktop Metal on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps. The company also provides spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. In addition, it offers a solution to reduce energy consumption in natural gas processing, as well as to reduce waste, redundancy, and indirectly lower emissions associated with hydraulic fracturing; and products for use in the gas processing, chemical processing, and hydraulic fracturing applications. The company provides its products under the ERI, Ultra PX, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger (PX), PX PowerTrain, VorTeq, IsoBoost, AT, and AquaBold trademarks to large engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms; end-users and industry consultants; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and aftermarket customers. Energy Recovery, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

