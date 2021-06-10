Critical Comparison: Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Poshmark alerts:

7.7% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Poshmark and Qurate Retail’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million 13.39 $16.84 million $1.25 37.08 Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.39 $1.20 billion $2.99 4.54

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Qurate Retail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Poshmark and Qurate Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Qurate Retail 0 3 2 0 2.40

Poshmark presently has a consensus price target of $60.88, indicating a potential upside of 31.34%. Qurate Retail has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.04%. Given Poshmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail 9.80% 32.63% 8.02%

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Poshmark on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.