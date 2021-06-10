Critical Contrast: Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) vs. Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cyren and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyren -52.71% -96.63% -25.50% Altair Engineering -0.44% 4.01% 1.89%

Cyren has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyren and Altair Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyren $36.39 million 1.55 -$17.26 million N/A N/A Altair Engineering $469.92 million 10.43 -$10.50 million $0.08 815.63

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Cyren.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Cyren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Cyren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cyren and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A Altair Engineering 0 2 5 0 2.71

Altair Engineering has a consensus price target of $59.20, indicating a potential downside of 9.27%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than Cyren.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Cyren on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats. The company provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine that is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats. It also provides Cyren threat intelligence data products, which include real-time phishing intelligence, malware file intelligence, IP reputation intelligence, malware URL intelligence, and Zombie host intelligence for threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. In addition, the company offers Cyren enterprise email security products, including Cyren Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; Cyren Inbox Security, an anti-phishing and remediation product for Microsoft 365; and Cyren Threat InDepth, a threat intelligence that allows enterprise security teams and executives to gain a view of evolving email-borne threats and make decisions to mitigate them. It sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including distributors, value added resellers, and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to Cyren Ltd. in January 2014. Cyren Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products. This segment also provides software technologies in the areas of computational fluid dynamics and fatigue, manufacturing process simulation, and cost estimation for the applications in marine, motorcycle, aerospace, chemical, and architecture industries; and software-related services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services focused on product design and development expertise and analysis from the component level up to complete product engineering at various stage of the lifecycle. The Client Engineering Services segment offers client engineering services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

