Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Plans $1.33 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Crown Castle International has increased its dividend payment by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Crown Castle International has a dividend payout ratio of 215.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $197.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.27. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $199.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.