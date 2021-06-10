Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

