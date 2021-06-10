CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Upgraded by Nord/LB to Hold

Nord/LB upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

